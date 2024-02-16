Venezuela has given UN staff 72 hours to leave the country

This Thursday, Venezuela suspended the advisory activities of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Durk, accusing his “clearly partial and biased” positions and gave his staff 72 hours to leave the country.

“Venezuela announces the decision to suspend the activities of the Technical Advisory Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Venezuela,” a statement from the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said.

Venezuela will “in the next 30 days fully review the terms of technical cooperation described in the Memorandum of Understanding signed with this Office” and therefore “asks the staff assigned to the Office to leave the country within the next period of 72 hours, until they publicly correct, before the international community, their violation of the United Nations Charter.” A colonial, misguided approach”.

According to Caracas, “This decision was made because of the inappropriate role played by this institution, which led it to become a private buffet that constantly conspires against conspiracies and terrorist groups, instead of being presented as an impartial organization. The country”.

“Since the signing of the MoU, the High Commissioner has maintained a clear partial and impartial stance, continuing to seek impunity for various assassination attempts, coups, conspiracies and other serious attacks against sovereignty and the Constitution”.

The Caracas government also criticized the cabinet for intensifying its attacks against Venezuela, “while the world is witnessing the genocidal barbarity against the Palestinian people, benefiting from the inaction of this international bureaucracy, against the backdrop of total impunity.” While more than 10,000 Palestinian children have been killed, it has been passive and ineffective to condemn these events or demand an immediate ceasefire.

“The Office of the High Commissioner has been very active in falsifying facts related to Venezuela and in pre-qualification situations, only to attack the country's sovereignty and self-determination with lies, falsifications, misinformation and manipulations,” he added.

He adds that the move is “specific to judicial colonial formulas,” violates the United Nations Charter, and “flagrantly fails to fulfill the obligations contained in the Memorandum of Understanding and Resolution 48/141 signed with Venezuela. According to the UN General Assembly, the High Commissioner's sovereignty, territorial integrity and internal authority Limits should be respected.

In June 2023, International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro signed an agreement to open the organization's technical cooperation office in Caracas. Humanity in the country.