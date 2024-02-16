Millions of donkeys are killed every year for medicinal purposes

In Africa, home to two-thirds of the world's 53 million donkeys, regulation varies, according to BBC News. Fur exports are not legal in all countries, but high demand fuels the theft of these animals. A scenario that could soon reach a turning point as all African countries prepare to ban its exports.

“Between 2016 and 2019, we estimate that half of Kenya's donkeys were slaughtered. [para abastecer o comércio de peles]said Solomon Onyango, a member of “Donkey Sanctuary”. It should be remembered that in poor rural communities, these animals play an important role in transporting people, goods and food. Increasing theft for commercial purposes has created waves of anger. Kenya

Steve, 24, was one of the biggest victims of the deal. He relied on donkeys to sell water and had to stop working when the water ran out. One morning he left his home in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, and did not see them. “I watched all day, all night and the next day,” he told the BBC. Three days later, he received a call from a friend who had discovered animal skeletons. “They were killed, dismembered, they had no skin,” he revealed. Steve's case spreads across Africa.

The reason is far away, in another continent, Asia: Gelatin derived from donkey skin is widely used in traditional Chinese medicine, believed to have healing and youth-preserving properties. The skins are boiled to extract gelatin, which is made into powder, tablets and liquid or added to foods.

With no way to support himself, Steve made no secret of his anxiety. “I'm stuck,” he said, waiting for help from a local organization that could provide him with some animals.