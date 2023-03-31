“Asturias didn’t burn. They set fires”: Nearly 100 active fires by “real terrorists”

Spain More than 600 soldiers are fighting to put out the fire. Recorded temperatures are available

Chancellor of Asturias Recorded By noon Friday, 91 wildfires had reached the gates of Oviedo, down from 30 at 10:30 a.m. Weather conditions – such as strong winds, low humidity and high temperatures – have made it difficult to fight the flames, which mainly affect the municipalities of Allende, Tinio, Villalon and Valdes in northern Spain.

The destruction operation has been reinforced, already exceeding 600 soldiers, who are assisted by dozens of ground vehicles, two seaplanes and five helicopters. Several roads have been cut off and teams of volunteers have moved into the Naraval (Dineo) area, where there are problems with telephone communication, to ascertain the possible needs of residents.

During the night, flames destroyed part of Monte Narango near Oviedo. The fire is still active, with the risk of damaging the Catholic temples of Santa Maria del Naranco and San Miguel de Lillo, which were designated a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1985.

Several fires in Asturias continue in high-altitude areas that do not represent a danger to the population, but others have already forced the evacuation of dozens of people and the flames have reached some houses and cottages in isolated areas. According to El Mundo, a total of 174 people were evacuated from 39 homes in the Asturian municipalities of Valdes, Villalon and Tinio.

President of the Principality Adrian Barbon assured that the majority of fires – “99%” – are deliberate and there is already suspicion of arson. He said the authorities would act “decisively” so that those responsible would pay “with the full weight of the law”. “Asturias did not burn. They set it on fire. And those who set fire to our forests are responsible. They are criminals, criminals, they will be judged and treated,” the regional president wrote on Twitter.

Today, the President of Asturias spoke of “real terrorists” who “endangered lives, towns and cities”. Barbón himself graphically described the waves of fire that, although concentrated mainly in Asturias, had also reached Cantabria.

Most of the fires appear to have been set by arsonists and others, officials say, as temperatures soar to record levels. The flames appeared “on top” of another fire that had been burning for eight days, which started in the Valencia region, where 4,700 hectares of forest burned and some buildings were burned.

In neighboring Cantabria, 38 forest fires are also active. In Galicia, a large fire burned 1,600 hectares this week.

