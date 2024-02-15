Trump's trial for bribing a porn actress is scheduled for March 25 in the United States

A New York judge has denied Donald Trump's request to dismiss criminal charges related to paying a porn star, paving the way for the former US president's first criminal trial. Donald Trump, 77, goes on trial on March 25.

The front-runner for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 elections asked Judge Juan Merchon to dismiss a charge of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Ten minutes later the request was rejected and the merchant set up a trial date.

Before the hearing, Trump reiterated that the case was politically motivated. “They wouldn't have brought this up if it wasn't for the fact that I'm running for president and doing well.“, said in a hallway outside the courtroom. Protesters chanted as they carried placards condemning Trump “America has no dictators“ out of court. Donald Trump is currently facing four criminal cases, for a total of 91 criminal charges.

Donald Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanch, is asking Juan Mercant to reconsider the decision because it could cause scheduling problems with other cases and the election calendar. The judge has already responded, saying that Donald Trump “will not appear in more than one criminal trial at a time.” The trial will begin ahead of the three other cases the former president is facing.

The case in question centers on a $130,000 payment by Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to Stormy Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford. A decade ago, the agreement meant the actress would not speak publicly about a sexual encounter with Trump during the 2016 election. Donald Trump has disputed the allegations and maintains that he did not pay for the encounter and the actress. happened







However, prosecutors say the Trump family's New York-based real estate firm has records of repayments in 2017 from the former president to Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to violating federal campaign finance laws. Law Against Falsification of Business Records. Prosecutors believe Trump is trying to cover up violations of federal campaign finance law and a state law that prohibits promoting a presidential candidacy through illegal means. Republican lawyers have criticized prosecutors, saying they are being targeted by “selective litigation.”

A separate hearing is scheduled for this Thursday, February 15, between Trump's lawyers and a judge from the state of Georgia. Prosecutors' aim is to disqualify attorney Fannie Willis, who admitted to having an affair with a lawyer on her team. The former president and several associates have been accused of crimes such as attempting to alter the results of Donald Trump's failed 2020 elections.

In Washington state, the Republican is facing federal charges in efforts to overturn his election loss. In Florida, the former president was charged with handling classified documents. In both cases, Trump denied involvement and declared himself innocent.

By the time the Stormy Daniels case comes to trial, Trump may have already won the Republican nomination. Recent results and polls point to the former president's favorite, with Nikki Haley as his only opponent.