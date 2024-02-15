Top News

Trump's trial for bribing a porn actress is scheduled for March 25 in the United States

February 15, 2024
Matt Carlson

A New York judge has denied Donald Trump's request to dismiss criminal charges related to paying a porn star, paving the way for the former US president's first criminal trial. Donald Trump, 77, goes on trial on March 25.

