Ukraine. Six Russians killed in attack on Black Sea ship

“Oh The enemy lost six passengers and two others were wounded,” the Ukrainian navy said in a statement, along with video showing Russian soldiers jumping from a boat to unload supplies, possibly weapons, from a large boat. The explosion.

Ukraine has intensified its attacks in the Black Sea and Crimea, mainly using ‘drones’, which have already caused serious damage to the Russian warship Olenogorsky Gornyak and the Kerch bridge that connects the peninsula to the Russian mainland.

According to the command of the Ukrainian forces, today 25 battles were fought against Russian troops, advancing from Kiev on the southern front to Melitopol, and on the east in Bagmut, evolutions took place in the theater of operations that could not be immediately confirmed. An independent source.

Today, Ukraine announced that one person and four others were wounded in Russian bombing in the Kherson region in southern Ukraine.

The military governor of Kherson, Oleksandr Prokudin, explained in a telegram that “at around 18:00 local time[minustwoinPortugal”occupationforcesopenedfireonresidentialbuildingsinPiloserka[menosduasemPortugal”[போர்ச்சுகலில்இரண்டுகழித்தல்”பிலோசெர்காவில்உள்ளகுடியிருப்புகட்டிடங்கள்மீதுஆக்கிரமிப்புப்படைகள்துப்பாக்கிச்சூடுநடத்தியதாகவிளக்கினார்[menosduasemPortugal”

“A 35-year-old man died on the spot. His 36-year-old wife and 9-year-old daughter were injured and admitted to hospital. A 37-year-old neighbor also sustained facial injuries,” he said. said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force said it had shot down 22 Russian drones in the southern part of Odessa.

“On the night of September 3, 2023, the Russian aggressors launched several waves of ‘Shahad-136/131 drone attacks’ from the south and southeast,” the Ukrainian Air Force wrote on the Telegram messaging site, adding that there were 22 ‘drones’. Destroyed, 25 launched in total.

In July, Russia stepped up attacks in southern Ukraine’s Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, where Ukraine’s ports are located, after the suspension of a deal that would allow Ukraine to safely export grain through the Black Sea. Infrastructure for this trade.

Also read: Up to the minute: Zelensky argues with Macron over grains; Russia attacked the port