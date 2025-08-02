The exchange of charges on social networks mobilized two nuclear submarines. US President Donald Trump again responded to the “most provocative statements” of Russian state president Dmitry Medvedev, who is currently the vice president of the Russian Defense Council.

Donald Trump ordered this Friday “Two nuclear submarines have been positioned in appropriate territories”If Dmitry Medway’s “faint and inflammatory statements” come back – “they are more than they appear.”

Donald Trump warned that “words are very important and lead to unnecessary consequences,” he warned in the publication of social truth “This is not one of these situations.”

After the publication, the US president promised to mobilize nuclear submarines for the “protection” of the American people in reports for journalists. “We had to do that. We have to be carefulHe stressed that “this was a” threatened “and did not think that it was appropriate.”

“There was a threat by the former president of Russia and we will protect our people,” Trump repeated.

The US Republican Senator Lindsay Graham, one of Donald Trump’s largest allies, praised the move, and warned that Russia “violated”-it also prompted the US president’s response.

In X, Lindsay Graham said the US president said, “He seeks peace, not war.” However, he warned that Donald Trump was “Obama, not Biden” and “did not allow him to play with him.”

On social networks, Donald Trump and Dmitry Medvedev exchanged allegations. Former Russia’s former president Xi criticized the “final alert” after the US leader pointed out that if the hostility in Ukraine did not stop until August 8, the US leader pointed out that Russia was using sanctions.

“Every final warning is a step towards the war” “ He warned Dmitry Medvedee that he did not respond. Donald Trump then attacked the “failed” former Russian president and warned that “be careful in words”: “enters the dangerous boundaries.”

In turn, the former Russian leader mocked the “tense reaction of the Almighty American President.” “This means that Russia is correct and continues to follow its own way,” he shot.