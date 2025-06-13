Trump Press is warned that the nuclear deal and “the next attacks will be more cruel”

A Release on your social networkTrue Social, Donald Trump has called on Iran to reach an agreement on his nuclear project, and that the country is still in time to avoid a very serious conflict with Israel.

“I gave it a chance after the opportunity to make a deal. I told them [se não o fizessem] It would be much worse than anything they knew, or cautioned that the US creates the world’s best and most dangerous military equipment, and that Israel has more on its way. They know how to use it, ”the US president wrote,“ The situation will be worse. ” “There have been many deaths and destruction, but there is still time to end this massacre,” Trump added, “The next planned attacks will be even more brutal.”

A Interview with “Fox News”Before attacks, The US president said Iran could not “have a bomb” and hoped to return to negotiations.