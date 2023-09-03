France wants to ban disposable e-cigarettes

The French government wants to change the fight against tobacco, citing increased consumption, and wants to ban disposable electronic cigarettes, which are a gateway to the habit among young people.

In The interview was broadcast by RTL this SundayPrime Minister Elizabeth Bourne justified the move by saying cigarettes were giving young people bad habits.

“Let’s say no nicotine, but a reflex and a gesture that young people get used to. That’s how they start smoking”.

Announcing a national anti-tobacco plan, the Prime Minister lamented the rise in consumption and stressed that it was causing “75,000 died a year”No “big”.

He recalled that this year’s increased tobacco tax won’t go up any time soon. “That doesn’t mean we’re not very careful.” for consumption.

On April 30, a group of doctors and environmental advocates specializing in smoking launched a petition to ban disposable electronic cigarettes, which hit the French market in 2021, because in addition to the effects on health, they represent a serious problem for the environment. Because they contain plastic materials and lithium battery.

In another context, Bourne again supported a general ban on the use of the abaya, a head-to-toe head-to-toe head-covering garment worn by the Muslim community, in public schools in the name of secularism.

The minister underlined that all citizens, whatever their religion, have a place in France.

“There is a policy of secularism. And there is a law that a student should not wear any symbol or dress that expresses his religion. The law applies to everyone”, he reasoned.

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron had already warned that the law would be used.