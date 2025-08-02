This is an extraordinary press conference. Sitting on a garden bench on Wallam’s island, President Vladimir Putin, along with Alexander Lugashenko, opposed President Vladimir Putin Belarus, made statements to newspapers. The RIA Agency quoted, The Russian state president spoke of missiles, made many criticisms of the Ukraine and the European Union, and Donald Trump had the opportunity to respond to the fact that he was “disappointed.”

Vladimir Putin said, “Any disappointment and disappointment of someone comes from high expectations. This is the rule of common sense,” said Vladimir Putin. As for the Russian leader, “serious debates” to end the war in Ukraine – not in public, but “quiet”, which requires the “negotiation process”.

Vladimir Putin also said that Moscow launched a state -of -the -orto -hyperconic missile, a nuclear warship. The Russian state president reiterated that these missiles could be installed in Moscow soon. “Our experts – Belarusian and Russian military experts – have chosen the site for future positions. The preparation of these positions is now underway. ”

In relation to Ukraine, Wleightmir Putin criticized the “lack of sovereignty.” Russian leader Kiev depends entirely on European and US foreign aid.

[Horas depois do crime, a polícia vai encontrar o assassino de Issam Sartawi, o dirigente palestiniano morto no átrio de um hotel de Albufeira. Mas, também vai descobrir que ele não é quem diz ser. “1983: Portugal à Queima-Roupa” é a história do ano em que dois grupos terroristas internacionais atacaram em Portugal. Um comando paramilitar tomou de assalto uma embaixada em Lisboa e esta execução sumária no Algarve abalou o Médio Oriente. É narrada pela atriz Victoria Guerra, com banda sonora original dos Linda Martini. Ouça o segundo episódio no site do Observador, na Apple Podcasts, no Spotify e no Youtube Music. E ouça o primeiro aqui]

Regarding corruption, Vladimir Putin stressed that “almost every country is characteristic”: “The question is whether the community is ready to fight it.” The Russian president has accused Ukraine of being a “widespread” corruption, which refers to the Ukrainian anti -corruption agencies – the source of many protests against the presidency – not useful.

Reviews are not limited to Ukraine. Another goals are the European Union (the EU). The Russian leader clarified, “The sovereignty plays an important role in the modern world for economic growth, laments that” it is not today in the EU. ” And “the loss of political sovereignty” related to “the loss of economic independence.” “It is clear that the EU is not so sovereign today. It is clear that this is not.”

Military, Russia’s President Tonask confirmed that the city of Sesiv Yar was controlled by the country’s troops. “It was released a few days ago, not yesterday,” however, Vladimir Putin noted, however, that Ukraine confirmed that “trying to look forward to”.

Ukraine denies who Russia has controlled Sasiv, but Vladimir Putin responded to the “Ukrainian leadership”: “This has not been badly announced about the situation.” “Russian troops are progressing throughout the front row,” the Russian state president stressed.

At the same press conference, Belarus President Alexander Lugashenko threw himself to his American Homeologist Donald Trump: “If you want peace, you have to engage in peace initiators and You shouldn’t say that. ”

The Belarusian leader said Ukraine was “impossible.” “To hold a meeting with Putin to Ukraine, it must first make the land,” he warned. “No one can put the Minksk and Moscow on the knee. We are determined to protect our interests, ”Alexander Lugashenko said.

Regarding the war, President Belarusian reiterated that Russia “moves” in the front row. Alexander Lugashenko recalled Vladimir Putin why he did not advance on the battlefield. According to Belaruso president, “I am sorry for the people” Russian leader’s response: “Slowly but with confidence.”

About the West, Belarus’s president repeatedly criticized his Russian homologist. Alexander Lugashenko warned that “Americans are eager to weaken the EU as an electrical center.”