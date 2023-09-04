He was arrested for letting his 10-year-old son drive a van on the highway

UA man has been arrested for letting his 10-year-old son drive a van on a highway in Phoenix, Arizona, USA.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon on State Route 101 in Scottsdale, according to the state’s Department of Public Safety, as cited by the Associated Press.

The child’s 49-year-old father, who was in the passenger seat, was arrested for unlawfully permitting a minor to drive and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

A driver called emergency crews around 3:30 p.m. to report a child driving the van on the highway and making an unsafe lane change.

After identifying the vehicle, officers motioned for the boy to stop. Ignoring him and continuing his journey, the agents gave chase. Further ahead, the child finds the emergency area and pulls away.

The 10-year-old boy is not facing any charges, according to DPS.

