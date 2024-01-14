Ukraine: “Either we win or we die”

The Ukrainian president's chief of staff said Sunday that Ukraine was on a “fight or lose” path, ruling out the possibility of a cease-fire with Moscow, saying “the Russians don't want peace.”

“Today here we are talking about world order and justice”, declared, on the sidelines of the preparatory meeting of the Davos Forum, in Switzerland, Andriy Yermak in a message published on the Telegram channel, he mentioned the latest consequences of Russia. Massive missile strikes against Ukrainian cities and a simple cease-fire would not end the war in Ukraine, but would only give Moscow a break to build up its forces, it warned.

“This is definitely not the path to peace. The Russians don't want peace. They want dominance. So the choice is simple: either we lose and disappear, or we win and live on. We fight,” Yermak said. Quoted by Ukrainian agency Ukrinform.

President Volodyr Zelenskt's chief of staff noted that in the nearly two-year war, Ukrainian forces have liberated more than 50% of territory occupied by Russia and destroyed a fifth of the fleet, with little naval capabilities. Russian Black Sea.

“If international law and Ukraine's territorial integrity are not restored, any aggressor anywhere in the world can seize a part of any country tomorrow and hold false elections,” he noted, adding that “the country of Ukraine and peace must guarantee its survival. Integrity, sovereignty and development” and “this is the way forward.” The only way”.

Five of the ten points of Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula will be addressed at the meeting in Davos, the politician said, including “withdrawal of Russian troops, restoration of justice, environmental protection, prevention of recurrence of war”. Confirming the end of the war.”

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, with the argument of protecting the pro-Russian separatist minority in the east and “undermining” the neighboring country, which has been independent since 1991 after the collapse of the former Soviet Union and is moving from Ukraine. Moscow is moving away from its sphere of influence and moving closer to Europe and the West.

The war in Ukraine has already caused tens of thousands of deaths on both sides, but recent months have seen little progress in the operational arena, with both belligerents remaining undiminished in their territorial positions and open to negotiating concessions.

Recent weeks have been marked by large-scale airstrikes by Russia against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, while Kiev's forces have targeted Russian territory near the border and on the Crimean peninsula, which was illegally annexed in 2014.