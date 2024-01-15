Hamas says several Israeli hostages have died recently

The armed wing of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas said on Sunday that “several” Israeli hostages were “probably killed recently”, saying that Israel was “fully responsible” for the events that led to the deaths of these people.

In a televised address, Abu Obedah, a spokesman for Hamas's armed wing, said many of the hostages were “probably killed recently, while others are in grave danger.”

According to Abu Obedah“The enemy leadership and its army” are responsible for what happened to these people.

“The fate of many of the hostages remains unknown after recent weeks, with all others entering the tunnel of the unknown.“, he said.

About a hundred of the approximately 250 hostages kidnapped by Hamas in southern Israel on October 7 were released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners during clashes in late November.

however, More than 130 are in the Gaza Strip (territory controlled by Hamas since 2007), according to Israeli officials, 25 people were found dead without their bodies being returned.

Families of hostages still in Gaza ended a 24-hour rally this Sunday to press the Israeli government to guarantee their release after 100 days of captivity.

The effort, which began at dusk Saturday in what is now Tel Aviv's Hostage Square — located in the city center and a point of weekly protests by families, friends and Israeli citizens demanding the release of the hostages — ended with a speech. After the intervention of Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, other former hostages, political and international figures.

“A hundred long days of captivity, a hundred long days of solitude. They suffer terribly in darkness, in tunnels, without medical facilities“, lamented Herzog.

In the same televised address, Abu Obeidah warned that “groups aligned with the opposition axis” would “increase their attacks” against Israeli troops in the coming days.

Hamas, along with its Lebanese ally Hezbollah, is sponsored by Iran as part of these armed groups hostile to Israel and the United States.

“After a hundred days of war, the enemy leadership is unable to swallow its pain, sinking into the mire of defeat,” the spokesman added.“.

He accused Israel of waging an “open religious war” and destroying “most of the mosques in the Gaza Strip” in 100 days.

“He desecrated, burned and destroyed what his vehicles reached on the ground”, said Abu Obedah.