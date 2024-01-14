Top News

“It's coming from everywhere”: River in Bosnia fills with plastic and trash | environment

January 14, 2024
Matt Carlson

Visitors to the picturesque historic town of Visegrad in eastern Bosnia are greeted with a less pleasant sight: a giant floating garbage dump washed by the turquoise waters of the Drina River Valley. Tonnes of floating garbage, mostly plastic bottles, threaten the local economy based on tourism, and there are fears about the impact on people's health when the garbage is incinerated.

