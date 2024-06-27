The US Supreme Court has authorized the government to demand the removal of false information on social media

The decision is seen as necessary for the country, the White House administration and President Joe Biden, with the presidential election months away.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled today that the White House and federal agencies can continue to make demands on social media sites to remove content that represents “false information.”

By a three-to-six vote, the Supreme Court rejected a Republican-led effort to severely limit this ability and rejected a petition by the states of Missouri and Louisiana, as well as a petition filed by several social media users, in which they blamed the administration. Biden violated the First Amendment to the Constitution (on freedom of speech).

The case was heard in March, and at issue are rules for freedom of expression on the Internet and the scope of government measures to combat controversial posts on social media on topics such as Covid-19 and elections.

The court ultimately ruled that states and social media users who challenged the Biden administration lacked legal standing to pursue the challenge.

There are no statutes specifically limiting the limits of freedom of expression in the United States. In this sense, in the absence of legislation, the Supreme Court assumes an increasingly important role in this area.