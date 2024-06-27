Research suggests that people with this condition have a higher risk of Parkinson’s

sAccording to a study published in The British Journal of General Practice, Parkinson’s risk doubles in adults over 50 with anxiety. The investigation included analysis of more than 70,000 people.

The study showed that some people with anxiety were diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease five years later. The risk was two-fold. Lack of balance, sleep disturbances, depression and low blood pressure are some of the symptoms presented.

Read more: Blood test and AI can predict Parkinson’s seven years before symptoms appear

“The findings suggest that anxiety may be a symptom of Parkinson’s, highlighting the need for early diagnosis and treatment in some cases,” the study authors report.

“Anti-anxiety treatment can improve the quality of life and mood of these people,” he continues.

Despite the results, researchers believe more studies are needed to understand the cause-and-effect relationship between the two pathologies.

Also read: Parkinson’s. New drug may slow disease progression

