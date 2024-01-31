One- and four-year-old brothers found walking the street with cocaine in their blood in Spain – Observer

Two children, aged one and four, were roaming around in Soria, Spain this Sunday afternoon. The brothers were left alone with bare feet and showed clear signs of neglect. A medical examination revealed traces of cocaine in the blood of both. According to a press release from the National Police, the brothers were “unsafe” and walked in “poor sanitary and hygienic conditions”.

As stated therein El Pies, the children's parents were found, detained and charged with child abandonment. By order of the court responsible for the case, the social services of Castile and Leon took custody of the brothers. However, the brothers' father and mother were released.

In five years, 43 children under the age of six months were abandoned

On Sunday, after receiving first aid at the police station, an ambulance took the children to the pediatric service at Santa Barbara Hospital for a more comprehensive medical examination. It was at that time that analyzes revealed the presence of cocaine in the blood of the minors, one of whom was a one-and-a-half-year-old.

The police examined the files of the minors to identify them. They concluded that the family home was located in the city center, near where they were found. It highlighted the “cooperation of citizens” and the involvement of those who saw the two minors and decided to take care of them and immediately call the authorities.