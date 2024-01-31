US shoots down Houthi anti-ship missile in Red Sea – Executive Digest

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Tuesday that it had shot down an anti-ship missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels over the Red Sea.

At around 23:30 Sana'a time (20:30 in Lisbon), the command reported on social network X that US forces fired at the missile and shot it down.

“No injuries or damage were reported,” Centcom added in the statement.

On Friday, the US repelled a similar attack, also blaming the Houthis. The US command said the downed anti-ship missile posed an “immediate threat” to US merchant and warships in the area.

The Houthis, backed by Iran and considered terrorists by the United States, have launched hundreds of drone and missile strikes against merchant ships in the Red Sea in retaliation for Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip.

The tension in that stretch of sea has caused 8% of the world's grain trade, 12% of its oil trade and 8% of its international natural gas trade to adjust the world's main shipping lanes to avoid passing through the liquefied area.

Unprecedented attacks by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Israeli soil on October 7 left around 1,200 dead and more than 200 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

According to data from officials in Gaza, which has been controlled by Hamas since 2007, Tel Aviv's assault on the Palestinian territory has caused more than 26,000 deaths.