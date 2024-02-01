9 injured in corrosive attack in south London

A woman and her two children were attacked by a man with a corrosive substance

A woman and her two young children were taken to hospital after a man threw a corrosive substance at them in south London, reports said. Guardian. The family was in the car when it was hit.

Six more people were injured in the incident. Three people who helped the woman and children were taken to hospital, as were three police officers who responded to the call, but the latter's injuries were minor, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police were called to Lesser Avenue near Clapham Common at around 7.25pm ​​on Wednesday.

“While tests are still ongoing to determine what the substance is, at this stage we believe it is a corrosive substance,” said Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle. “A man was seen fleeing the scene. We are using all avenues to make an arrest. Investigations are underway to determine this man and what led to this horrific incident.

London Labor MP Marina Ahmed posted on X: “The clash was sparked by a man throwing acid at people in a car. Among the victims were children.