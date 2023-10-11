Top News

Missing Portuguese girl found dead in Israel | Israel

October 11, 2023
Matt Carlson

Rotem Neumann, a Portuguese woman who went missing in Israel, was found dead on Tuesday, October 10, according to her cousin Tomer Neumann. For the Associated Press. The Portuguese-Israeli citizen is 25 years old and was among the participants of the music festival attacked by Hamas. She has been missing since Saturday, October 7.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *