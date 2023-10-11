Putin travels abroad for first time since ICC arrest warrant – Executive Digest

Vladimir Putin will travel abroad for the first time since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant last March – the Russian president will travel to Kyrgyzstan this Thursday, the Central Asian country’s presidential office said.

“At the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, will pay an official visit to the country,” he said in a statement. So far, there has been no official confirmation from the Kremlin.

The Russian leader will visit China next week for the third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing – neither China nor Kyrgyzstan are members of the ICC.

In Kyrgyzstan, he will take part in ceremonies dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the opening of the Kantil Air Base, home of the 999th Air Base of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

In March, the ICC in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accused of forcibly deporting Ukrainian children. Last August, Moscow announced sanctions against British ICC prosecutor Karim Khan.

The military offensive launched by Russia in Ukraine in February 2022 caused the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II (1939-1945), according to UN data, and claimed a large number of victims, not only military personnel but also civilians, who cannot be counted as the conflict continues.