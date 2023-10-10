Massacre in Kfar Assa: Israeli forces find dozens of dead children, most of them beheaded

About 70 gunmen, not all of them Hamas fighters, arrived in Kafar Assa armed with guns, grenades and knives, targeting civilians and their homes. Many families were burnt alive. The Israeli forces were shocked by what they saw

When Israeli forces entered the village of Kfar Azza, less than three kilometers from Gaza, they found dozens of children killed, most of them with severed heads, according to foreign press who were invited to witness the carnage.

Location of Kfar Azza



Soldiers, many reserves, arrived at this small village not knowing what they would find. “We have never seen anything like this”, cradles were overturned, bodies were scattered, houses and cars were burnt.

About 70 gunmen, not all of them Hamas fighters, arrived in Kafar Assa armed with guns, grenades and knives, targeting civilians and their homes. Many families were burnt alive. Local sources told CNN Portugal that Israeli forces were shocked by the sight they found.

In general, across the country, it takes a minute and a half for Israelis to reach shelters after hearing alarm sirens. But this village was the first to hear an explosion.

Major General Itai Veruv, an Israeli officer at the scene, told The New York Times, “This is not a war or a battlefield, this is a massacre.” “It’s something I’ve never seen in my life.”

It is one of the areas most affected by Hamas terror attacks the world. The death toll in Kfar Azza represents nearly a third since Saturday’s attack, which has already claimed 900 lives on the Israeli side, according to the latest report.