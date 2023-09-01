In a video recorded shortly before his death, Prigozhin talks about his defense War in Ukraine

Yevgeny Prigozhin (Ievgueni Prigojin in Portuguese translation) appears in a new video, released after his death, in which he mentions the threats he was the target of.

“To all who debate whether I am alive or not, how I am. At this time, the weekend of the second half of August 2023. I’m in Africa,” Prigogine said in a video posted by Gray Zone, a Telegram channel affiliated with the Wagner Group.

“So to anyone who wants to talk about my demise, my personal life, how much I make or whatever: that’s fine,” he added.







Reuters could not verify the location or date of the video shot inside the moving vehicle. The camouflage clothing and cap and the watch on his right hand appear similar to those seen in another video released on August 21 in which Prigogine claimed to be in Africa.

The “weekend” reference reveals that the video was probably recorded on August 19 or 20, three or four days before the August 23 plane crash that killed 10 people. , including yours.

Although Wagner’s group has fought alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, Prigozhin recently broke with the Kremlin and led a rebellion against the Russian military leadership in late June.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied allegations of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s involvement in Prigogine’s death, calling them “absolute lies” and recalling that an investigation into the device’s downing is ongoing. The funeral of the head of the Wagner Group was held in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.