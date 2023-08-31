Ukrainian forces have successfully tested an indigenous missile

“OhThe tests were successful and its use is effective,” Danilov said on social networks, as quoted by Spanish agency EFE.

Danilov accompanied the news with a video of the missile launch, developed by the Ukrainian military department.

“The Ukrainian president’s missile program is in the works,” Volodymyr Zelensky’s defense adviser wrote.

Ukraine has redoubled its efforts to develop long-range weapons that would allow it to strike targets on Russian territory, having been limited to using Western-allied weapons on Ukrainian territory.

Danilov said last week that Kyiv used a newly developed missile in Ukraine in an attack on a Crimean military base that destroyed a Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system.

Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014, having already annexed the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia after invading Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

In a message published today, Danilov also issued a warning to the Russian Federation.

“Sevastopol awaits. Kamchatka awaits. Kronstadt awaits,” he wrote, referring to Russia’s main Black Sea naval base, a Pacific naval submarine base and one of the Baltic naval bases, respectively.

Information published by Ukraine and Russia about the course of the war could not be immediately independently verified.

Apart from arms, Ukraine’s Western allies have been providing financial aid to keep the country afloat after the war.

Kyiv’s allies are trying to impose sanctions against Moscow to limit its ability to finance the war effort in Ukraine.

The number of civilian and military casualties in the conflict is not officially known, but many sources, including the UN, agree it could be higher.

Also Read: Brussels agrees to extend grain shipping deal in EU