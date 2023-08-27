Germany: Chancellor plans to freeze house rents for three years

Part of the Social Democratic Party (SPD). Government alliance, He wrote that there are plans to freeze rents in Germany for three years ‘Financial Times‘. The newspaper explains that the move is aimed at combating tenants’ difficulties in dealing with rising housing costs.

The Deutsche Presse-Agentur agency had access to the government’s proposal and described it as the ‘Financial Times’. Rent hikes should be reduced to a maximum of 6% in high-demand cities. and mute values ​​in other parts of the country. Deputy Verina Huberts told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that it was necessary to “create room for maneuver” and that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (leader of the SPD) would present measures to counter the housing crisis on Monday.

Data from European Commission Inflation in Germany was 6.8% in June, higher than the European average.