Floods in Spain: At least seven people missing

Heavy rains in the south and east of Spain caused flooding on Tuesday. BAt least seven people are missing La Vanguardia newspaperIt cites a source from the security forces.

6 people are missing in the area Castilla-La Mancha and a driver In a town called L’Alcudia in Valencia.

Most of Valencia is on red alertThis has led authorities to appeal to people to avoid travelKeula Province.

A high-speed train carrying about 300 people derailed near Malaga, but no one was injured, railway officials said. The high-speed train service between Valencia and the capital Madrid has been suspended, as have many suburban lines.

NAlmeria Province, A A hail storm caused damage On the last night. The size of a golf ball, Hundreds of car windows were smashed by hail in southeastern Spain. The coastal city of L AndZito One of the most affected.

According to the Spanish press, Houses and agricultural greenhouses were destroyed. Images posted on social media Many roads were flooded.

Wind speed picked up The waves reached a height of 5 meters at a speed of 120 kilometers per hour.

Throughout the region of Andalusia, Received more than 200 requests for civil defense assistance, Associated with floods and falling trees.

A depression affecting the south and east of Spain has placed much of Valencia province on red alert. A highway was cut and rotation in an array Tunnel.

Meteorologists predict Deteriorating weather Fourth– fair. Between Thursday and Friday, the rain to lose intensity, But forecasts point to a return of the storm A weekend on the Mediterranean coast.

With Lusa