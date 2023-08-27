A US military plane with 20 people on board has crashed in Australia

Several people were rescued after the plane crashed near the Divi Islands

Three US Marines were killed Sunday when the military aircraft they were traveling in crashed on a remote tropical island off the Australian mainland, an official Navy source said.

“There were a total of 23 people on board. Three died and five others were injured and taken to Royal Darwin Hospital in a critical condition,” the official said in a statement.

A US military Osprey aircraft crashed during a military exercise in northern Australia, according to local media.

According to Australian public broadcaster ABC, several people were rescued after the plane crashed near the Tiwi Islands, north of Darwin.

Northern Territory Emergency Services said the “aircraft crash” occurred on Melville Island, about 60 kilometers north of the Australian mainland.

The Osprey, a hybrid horizontal or vertical take-off aircraft, participated in Exercise Predators Run, a series of military maneuvers jointly organized by the US and Australian armed forces.

In 2017, an MV-22 Osprey crashed into the sea as part of a US-Australian military exercise, killing three.