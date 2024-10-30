Storm in Spain: Bodies found in flooded areas of Valencia

At least 13 people have died and others are missing in Valencia province, the Guardia Civil police force said. flood Sweeping cars through the streets of villages in eastern and southern Spain.

Officials in Valencia said they found many dead in flooded areas on Tuesday night.

Residents from different locations reported dozens of people trapped in water in different parts of Valencia province, including shopping centers, vehicles, roofs or trees.

The Valencia region recorded the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours According to official data, since September 11, 1966.

The The Spanish government created a crisis committee To monitor the effects of the storm on the Mediterranean coast and in Albacete, while King Felipe VI said he was following the devastating effects of the floods “with great concern”.

Flights were cancelled, classes canceled and high-speed rail services disrupted

A high-speed train carrying nearly 300 people derailed near Malaga on Tuesday, although no one was injured, railway officials said.

High-speed rail service between Valencia and Madrid has been suspended, with several suburban lines.

The airport authority also indicated that several highways were closed 12 flights were diverted and ten canceled at Valencia AirportAccording to videos posted on social media, the tracks were flooded.

The capital and several municipalities in the province of Valencia Classes are canceled todayDue to weather conditions.

The Spanish Weather Service It has forecast heavy rain and very strong storms through Thursday and has not ruled out hail and gusty showers this morning.

Spain has experienced similar autumn storms in recent years. The country partially recovered from severe drought this year due to rains. Scientists say the increase in extreme weather episodes may be related Climate change.

With Lusa