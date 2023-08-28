Spanish police have made the biggest cocaine haul ever in Spain

The largest amount of cocaine ever seized on Spanish territory was seized: almost 10 tons were destined for Portugal, which were then distributed throughout Europe.

Officials suspect the 16 refrigerated containers contained more than bananas. When they opened the doors, they confirmed that the day was historic: they found more than a thousand crates loaded with fruit and cocaine. The police did the math and concluded they had a market value of three billion euros.

It was the largest seizure ever in Spain and one of the five largest in Europe. According to the investigation, this translates into an unprecedented blow to one of the largest criminal networks.

The medicine will arrive in Portugal in the next few days

The drug, which was discovered in Algeciras in what is now Cadiz in southern Spain from Ecuador, would have arrived in the port of Lisbon in the coming days had it not been intercepted. Police say it will be distributed across Europe from the Portuguese capital.

Cocaine is branded with 30 different logos. Criminal organizations responsible for obtaining and selling it. Some of the boxes also had notes on car brands. The police are already aware of the strategy and it helps them chart the level of purity of the drug.