Constitutional Council gives CNE eight days to submit minutes and declarations – Observer

The Mozambican National Elections Commission has eight days to send minutes and declarations of votes in Maputo and six provinces to the Constitutional Council to verify the results of the October 9 election, contested by the opposition.

The requirement of the Constitutional Council (CC), which has the jurisdiction of the Electoral Court in Mozambique, is contained in a warrant and certificate dated this Wednesday, which was accessed by the Lusa Agency.

Minutes and announcements of the partial count carried out in the polling tables and the same documents made by the District Commissions, in Maputo City, the Constitutional Council wishes to receive the same data regarding Maputo Provinces, Gaza, Inhambane, Tet, Zambezia and Nampula.

Mozambique’s main opposition National Opposition (Renamo) announced this Wednesday that it is preparing to release the results of a parallel number of general elections it has declared victorious in two provinces.

Pub • Continue reading below

“Party in coming days Renamo will announce the results of its parallel count Its representative, Geraldo Carvalho, announced at a press conference in Maputo what the results of these elections would be.

After the election results were released by the Commission on National Elections (CNE), the party leader said they still needed verification by the Constituent Assembly (CC). Renamo “remained quiet” while working on co-counting dataNote that he is not in favor of the results published by the official bodies.

“I want to say that it appears In two provinces To Renamo There is an advantage when it comes to the election of provincial governors and provincial councils“, announced Geraldo Carvalho that the party is also waiting for the CC’s report.

“We hope that this time the Constituent Assembly will remember what its obligations are and do its part properly,” the Renamo leader pointed out.