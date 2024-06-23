French women today are rallying against the far right. Thousands expected to protest in France – Executive Digest

Since last Saturday, France has rallied in demonstrations at the request of unions, associations and left-wing parties to stand together against the far-right, in a country where National Front leader Jordan Bartella’s entry is in Matignon. – the official residence of the Prime Minister of France – has never been so close, as a feminist protest gathers in the streets of France this Sunday.

If 250,000 people gathered in demonstrations on Saturday, according to police data – the CGT reported 640,000 protesters at 182 rallies, including 250,000 in Paris – a larger mobilization is expected this Sunday.

“More than 175 associations and unions, including the FSU, CGT and Solidaires, have called for demonstrations and rallies across France. #WomanWarning! In Paris, we invite you to participate in the processions that depart from the Place de la République at 2:30 p.m.,” says the SUD Interunion.

“Because we know that our rights are not taken forever. The right to vote, the right to freely explore one’s sexuality, the right to contraception and abortion, the right to work, the rights of children, the right to an education for all, the right to change gender, the right to be protected against violence and discrimination, the right to be recognized from rape. and other victims of gender and sexual violence, the right to a bank account, the right to equal pay for work of equal value, at least in law, even if it is far from reality… Equality, we want it for the struggles of our elders, our mothers, our grandmothers and their allies. Progress. All these rights are directly threatened by the far-right in power, and the rights of LGBTI minorities are also directly targeted,” the report said.

“In many regions of the world, these fundamental rights are attacked and sometimes suppressed by far-right governments such as the National Rally in support of deadly political programs. In Italy, Giorgia Meloni’s far-right attacked the RSA, the right to abortion, as well as the right to assisted reproduction for lesbian couples. In Spain, women and gender The far-right Vox denies the existence of violence against minorities. In Poland, even for fetal malformations, abortion is banned. In France, the national rally is already planning to defund family planning,” he concludes.

Last weekend, the protests were peaceful: 20 people were arrested in the country, including nine in Paris.