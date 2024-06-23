Moscow blames Washington for attack in occupied Crimea – News

“Responsibility for the deliberate missile attack on civilians in Sevastopol (the Crimean city) rests, first of all, with Washington and the Kiev authorities, who supplied these weapons to Ukraine,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“Such actions will not be answered”, the Russian authorities guarantee.

According to the Russian military, five ATACMS missiles were launched by Ukrainian forces, four of which were “intercepted”.

The Russian ministry said in support of its allegations that the flights of these missiles were “captured by US experts based on data from US satellite information services”.

In April, Washington announced the deployment of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

Neither Ukraine nor the US has yet commented on the Sevastopol attack.

After Russian officials first reported that at least three people were killed in the ballistic missile attack, Governor Mikhail Rasvojev said the attack had killed five people, including three children, and wounded 100 others.

Another five children are receiving intensive care in hospital, Rasvojev said in a video posted on the social networking site Telegram.

The leader added that President Vladimir Putin called on the families to “convey his condolences”.

Videos released by Russian media show beach residents fleeing after hearing explosions, AFP reported.

Sevastopol, an important port city, is often targeted, especially as it is the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Crimea is an important logistical hub for the Russian military.

Having faced Russian aggression for two years, Ukraine continues to retaliate by attacking Russian territories or occupied territories.

In particular, its troops are constantly trying to destroy Russian warships.