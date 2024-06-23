At the age of 71, she made history by participating in the Miss Texas pageant

W71-year-old Marissa Tejo is making history this weekend as the oldest contestant to compete in the Miss Texas pageant. If she wins, she will represent the state in the Miss USA pageant.

According to NBC News, the organization of the Miss Universe pageant recently changed the rules to make the pageant more inclusive. Thus, there was no longer an age limit, married, divorced and pregnant women were allowed to participate, as well as age restrictions were removed.

Marisa Daijo decided this was her chance. The contestant hopes to inspire “girls to strive to be their best,” both physically and mentally. Daijo also guarantees that women should “believe that beauty exists at any age.”





