Zelensky postponed his trip to Portugal

Volodymyr Zelensky’s trip to Portugal postponed. Confirmed SIC. The Ukrainian president was scheduled to attend a meeting of the Arraiolos group in Porto next Friday. However, that schedule fell through after Zelensky’s planned visit to Zamora in Spain was cancelled.

The Arraiolos Group was founded 20 years ago by President Jorge Sampaio, and brings together presidents without executive roles in the EU. It is one of the few meetings that bring together heads of state and takes place in Portugal.

In an interview with RTP at the end of August, Zelensky admitted that he had received a call from Marcelo Rebelo de Souza while the Portuguese head of state was in Ukraine. “I’m going to go to Portugal, of course”, answered the Ukrainian. Chairman. “I really want to, and I believe that the time will come, and I will definitely go to Portugal.”

