The moment D. Americo Aguiar was declared a Cardinal by Pope Francis

Setúbal’s new bishop, Americo Aguiar, was invested as a cardinal by Pope Francis today in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City, becoming the 47th Portuguese cardinal in history.

Americo Aguiar, hitherto vice-bishop of Lisbon, received the cardinal’s ring and cap, and the title of the Church of St. Anthony of Padua in Merulana, Rome.

The Cardinal-Patriarch of Lisbon Antonio Ribeiro (1928-1998) and the Brazilian Cardinal Claudio Hummes (1934-2022) were the leaders of this church, who inspired him to choose the name Pope Francis, who told him “Don’t forget. Poor “.

This is Francis’ ninth succession of cardinals since the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI (1927-2022) in March 2013.

When the head of the Catholic Church pronounced the name of the new Portuguese cardinal, there was applause.

At the age of 49, Americo Aguiar joined the College of Cardinals, whose mission was to advise the Pope after Italian Giorgio Marengo, missionary of the Consulata from Mongolia.

Born in the Lega do Palio of Madocinhos, who was integrated into the Diocese of Porto in 2001 and has a degree in theology and a master’s degree in communication sciences, the vice bishop of Lisbon.

There, he held various positions such as parish priest and vicar general. Before joining the Diocese of Lisbon he was Director of the National Secretariat for Social Relations of the Portuguese Episcopal Conference and President of the Irmandate dos Clericos.

Americo Aguiar, head of the WYD Lisbon 2023 Foundation and general coordinator of the organization of the Pope’s visit to Portugal last August, was one of the 21 new cardinals (18 of them electors) announced by Francis on July 9.

President Lisbon joins Manuel Clemente, Antonio Marto, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Leiria-Fátima, and Tolentino Mendonza, president of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, as cardinal electors – and may also be elected. Under 80 — A future conclave will choose a successor to 86-year-old Pope Francis.

There are still two Portuguese in the Colégio Cardinalício who, because they are over 80 years old, will not participate in future conferences: Saraiva Martins, who was president of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, and Monteiro de Castro, who has a comprehensive. Diplomatic experience in the service of the Vatican.

Portugal had one pope, John XXI, whose papacy began in September 1276 and ended in May 1277. He died in an accident at Viterbo Cathedral in Italy, where he followed his works, and is buried there.

Born in Lisbon, Pedro Julia or Pedro Hispano was known in his day as a philosopher, theologian, scientist and physician.