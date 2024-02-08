Top News

Zelensky dismisses the commander of the armed forces | Ukraine

February 8, 2024
Matt Carlson

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired the head of the armed forces, Valery Zalushny, on Thursday, ending intense speculation.

“We discussed the renewal of the armed forces that Ukraine needs,” the general asked to be “on the team,” after revealing he had met with the general. “We also discussed who could be at the renewed leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The time for this renewal has now come,” the president announced in a telegram post.

