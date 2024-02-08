A spoonful of 'liquid gold' a day can save your life

UA daily spoonful of olive oil, often nicknamed 'liquid gold', can save your life, thanks to its antioxidant properties.

Since it is considered a healthy fat, olive oil can be used as a natural laxative. “Constipation occurs when the colon (large intestine) absorbs too much water from the stool. This causes the stool to become drier and harder to expel from the body,” states an article published by the Cleveland Clinic. Daily Express. You may not know that olive oil contains lipids, which help soothe the lining of the colon, soften stools, and allow water to be absorbed.

Also Read: Cardiologist reveals simple habit to reduce heart disease risk

Increased olive oil consumption is associated with a lower risk of dementia, a general term used to refer to a group of diseases such as Alzheimer's characterized by cognitive changes associated with memory loss, language changes and disorientation in time. or place. The World Health Organization (WHO) currently estimates that 47.5 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, with nearly 10 million new cases each year. And the projections are alarming: According to the WHO, this number will reach 75.6 million by 2030 and nearly triple to 135.5 million by 2050.

“Some of the antioxidant compounds in olive oil cross the blood-brain barrier [um revestimento protetor nos vasos sanguíneos que impede que germes e outras substâncias prejudiciais cheguem ao cérebro a partir da corrente sanguínea]can have a direct effect on the brain,” said Anne-Julie Tessier of Harvard, as cited by the same newspaper. “It's possible that olive oil has an indirect effect on brain health, benefiting cardiovascular health.”

Also Read: This Supplement Prevents Heart Disease A word from a nutritionist

Download our free app. Online Press and Consumer Choice 2024 Product of the Year for the eighth consecutive year.

* Review of e Netsanda, Nov. and ten. Product of 2023 – pt.com

