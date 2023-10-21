Zelensky announced a summit in Malta on a unilateral peace plan for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the nation this Thursday night was posted on the X (formerly Twitter) social network.

“The United States supports the implementation of the peace formula,” he said.

After a phone conversation with his US counterpart, Zelensky said he was grateful for Joe Biden’s “strong signal of support” and said a “significant package of support” for Ukraine had been discussed.

During our call, President Biden sent a strong message of American support for Ukraine — as long as it takes to win. Mr. I am grateful to the President, both parties of the United States Congress, and the entire American people for their powerful assistance and leadership. US leadership… pic.twitter.com/FmsMa5PTKr — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Volodymyr Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) October 19, 2023





Zelensky announced Thursday that he had a conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in which he praised “the active participation of the UN in global efforts in the formula for peace.”

According to the Ukrainian president, the UN is “ready to send a representative to the next meeting,” which he explained will bring together advisers from presidents or governments that support the document.

Zelensky’s peace plan was presented in December last year. Points of the program include the return of military and civilian prisoners and environmental protection, nuclear power, energy and food security. The key is to restore territorial integrity as recognized by the UN.



We will not allow terrorists to destroy democracy

The Ukrainian president thanked the US representative for his “powerful speech” on Thursday night Comparing the “terror and tyranny of Hamas and Putin”, he described the attacks on democracy and the dignity of citizens in conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe.









“I thank Joe Biden for his powerful speech. Together, we will not allow hate to destroy freedom, and we will not allow terrorists to destroy democracy.Zelensky wrote on the X social network.

My thanks to you @POTUS Joe Biden for his powerful address. Together, we will not allow hate to destroy freedom, and we will not allow terrorists to destroy democracy. Ukraine thanks the United States for its support and unfailing trust in humanity, freedom, independence and rules-based principles — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Volodymyr Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) October 20, 2023





“Our common goal is to protect the free way of life for all of our nations. The world, especially those facing aggression and terrorism, has America leading the way in protecting our public liberties,” he added. In his speech in the Oval Office of the White House, Joe Biden also announced that he would send an “urgent” budget request to Congress to fund Ukraine and Israel, asserting that the United States would be safer if it helped both countries.

Zelensky again thanked the United States for its “unwavering bipartisan support for Ukraine.” “America’s investment in Ukraine’s security will ensure long-term security for Europe and the rest of the world.”

Moscow has already reacted to Biden’s comments, arguing that they reveal America’s cynicism regarding the war in Ukraine.

“They are [EUA] They will talk about the struggle for freedom and democracy. Now it turns out that these are just calculations. It’s always been this way, Washington fooled the world using values ​​it never defended.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a Telegram.

“Wars have traditionally been ‘smart investments’ for the United States because they do not occur on American soil and do not take into account the costs borne by others,” Zakharova added.

w/agencies