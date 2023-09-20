You never know which floor in a hotel is safe.

AWe still love hotel breakfasts and king-size beds, we know. But do you know which floor in the hotel is the safest? A former CIA and FBI agent revealed this on the social networking site TikTok.

This video already has more than 34 thousand likes, 299 comments and 1366 shares. Tracy Walter reveals that it’s best to stay between the third and sixth floors of a hotel. “The safe rooms are on the third through sixth floors. You don’t want to be on the ground floor,” he says. If this happens, “ask for a change,” he advises.

The reason? It couldn’t be simpler: “It’s hard for anyone to climb these floors.” On the other hand, they are accessible in case of emergency.

Watch the video below:

