A ceasefire agreement was reached in the Nagorno-Karabakh region

The agreement between the two sides was mediated by Russian peacekeeping forces. A ceasefire is already in effect, but explosions can still be heard in the separatist region’s capitalAccording to the BBC.







“Thanks to the mediation of the command of the Russian peacekeeping force stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh, an agreement was reached on the complete cessation of hostilities from 13:00 on September 20, 2023”Nagorno-Karabakh Information Center reported.The agreement provides for the delivery of supplies to the Nagorno-Karabakh local government and the wholesale demilitarization of the separatist armed forces, one of Baku’s main demands.







Thursday, The representatives of the two countries will meet in Yevlag, Azerbaijan to start the talks.. Baku explained that the talks would also focus on the reunification of the Nagorno-Karabakh region into Azerbaijan, which the separatist government in Stepanakert has not confirmed.





In a statement, the separatist government spoke of the agreement as “the withdrawal of the last military contingent of the Armenian Armed Forces from the area where Russian peacekeepers are stationed and the disarmament of armed units of the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army, withdrawal of regional artillery.” Heavy Weapons”.





According to Nagorno-Karabakh officials, Azerbaijani attacks in the region have caused more than 30 deaths and more than 200 injuries.

