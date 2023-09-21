Warsaw stops supplying arms to Kiev, Polish PM reveals

“JWe will not transfer weapons to Ukraine, because we are armed with very modern weapons.When asked by a journalist about Poland’s military and humanitarian support for Ukraine despite the conflict over small grains, Mateusz Morawiecki highlighted.

The prime minister did not say when Poland, one of Ukraine’s biggest arms suppliers, stopped supplying them or whether the decision was related to the conflict over Ukrainian grain.

“We are mainly focused on modernizing and rapidly arming the Polish army so that it becomes one of the most powerful land forces in Europe, and in a very short period of time.”pointed out.

Mateusz Morawiecki also highlighted that the military center located in the southeastern city of Rzeszow, a transit point for Western equipment bound for Ukraine, is operating normally.

Polish authorities today summoned Ukraine’s ambassador to Warsaw, Vasyl Svarich, to protest Volodymyr Zelensky’s comments on Ukraine’s grain veto, raising criticism between the two countries.

The Foreign Ministry indicated that its intention was to respond to Zelensky’s words when he visited New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, saying “some countries are helping to prepare a stage for emergence.” Actor from Moscow”.

In response, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki today, in a statement to Polish channel Polsa, threatened to add more products to the list of blocked Ukrainian imports if Kiev “intensifies the conflict” over the issue.

The head of the Polish administration posted a video on his social networks, in which he recalled that his country was “the first country that did a lot for Ukraine”, and therefore hoped that its interests would be understood, and promised to protect them “with all determination”. .

Poland, along with Hungary and Slovakia, decided to unilaterally extend the ban on agricultural food imports from Ukraine after Brussels lifted the restrictions at the request of these countries on September 15.

In response, Ukraine filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Monday, which Morawiecki commented today, “means that someone, the Ukrainian side in this case, does not understand destabilization. [a entrada de produtos ucranianos] At the Polish Farmers’ Market.

Verbal escalation between Poland and Ukraine intensified with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech on Tuesday during the United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

Later, Polish President Andrzej Duda responded to the reports, telling the press that “it is very dangerous for anyone who has ever participated in rescuing a drowning person and can drag them into the depths.”

