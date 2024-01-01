Wars in 2024: Pressure on Israel increases, Ukraine reviews intentions

Almost a year ago, the international press anticipated a major counteroffensive that the Ukrainian military was planning for the spring. It came and went, and the results of the effort were few and far between. Ukraine tries to excuse failed expectations because they are irrationally high. The desire to fight against the Russian invader created the idea of ​​indestructible resistance. In the 22 months of war, the front line, some thousand kilometers in size, barely moved; Russia dominates a fifth and hundreds of thousands of soldiers have died on both sides.

In Ukraine, 2024 will begin with a cold shower of reality, softened by very good news from Crimea, where Ukrainian attacks will cause significant damage to the Russian fleet. Major General Filipe Arnaut Moreira, a defense and geostrategist, does not downplay the difficulties but points to what Ukraine has achieved. “The Russian fleet could no longer operate from Sevastopol and had to move east to Feodosia. Is it true that Maringa fell? [cidade a leste] It's not great, but it's a minimal regional loss. From February 2022, the Russian Federation was able to advance three kilometers towards Maringa until it took it. Three kilometers after almost two years of fighting.