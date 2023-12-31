10 Myths About Climate Change Debunked | Climate crisis

Scientists around the world agree on that Climate change They are real, they are happening now and they are caused by burning Fossil fuels. However, many myths persist about climate change.

Most myths about climate change are perpetuated by fossil fuel companies, their political allies, and others interested in climate change. Current status. For decades, they spent millions of dollars on advertising, think tank “studies,” and more lobby Confuses the public, policy makers and journalists and thus hinders climate action.

This has led some journalists to tone down their coverage – for example, not linking climate change to extreme weather – and misinforming the public. This guide will help you identify and learn how to debunk these myths.

Myth 1: Scientists do not agree on climate change

That's true: More than 99% of scientists Climate I agree that human activity is warming the planet.

Explanation: Few if any scientific issues have been studied and debated as much as climate change. The scientific consensus is overwhelming and enduring. Kate Marvel, a climate scientist at the US Space Research Center (NASA), says: “We are through gases Greenhouse effect “Smoking causes more climate change than we're sure it causes cancer.” Scientists overwhelmingly agree that burning oil, coal, and gas is making the planet warmer. The scientific consensus is that burning fossil fuels will raise the global temperature. Dangerously.







Myth 2: Climate change is a political hoax

That's true: The laws of physics don't care about political ideologies. Human-caused climate change is a scientific fact that has been concluded by practically every scientific institution on the planet.

Explanation: Political leaders across the ideological spectrum, from Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on the right to United States (US) Senator Bernie Sanders on the left, have supported action to prevent climate catastrophe. National, state and local governments of various constitutions around the world are taking these steps. The scientific consensus is overwhelming that burning fossil fuels is dangerously warming the Earth.

Myth 3: We cannot know that humans are causing climate change

That's true: We can, we know. Global temperatures and atmospheric CO2 levels have risen steadily since humans began burning large amounts of coal and other fossil fuels during the Industrial Revolution. (Source: NASA)

Explanation: NASA, NOAA, United Kingdom Meteorological Service, Japan Meteorological Service and European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts are some of the major scientific organizations that compiled these temperature and CO2 records. By examining ancient temperature and CO2 data, scientists know without a doubt that human activity is the driver of climate change.



Solar panels land next to a refinery in Richmond, California





Myth 4: The climate is always changing, and today is no different

That's true: It is true that Earth's climate has changed in the past. But not as fast as it is now because we've been burning fossil fuels for 250 years.

Explanation: current output rate Carbon A study in the journal Science reports that human-induced exposure is “unprecedented in the past 66 million years.” Nature 2016. Scientists agree that the climate has never changed so rapidly in human history and that these changes have resulted from the burning of fossil fuels that seriously threaten human well-being.

Myth 5: We can't do anything about climate change, so why worry?

That's true: Scientists have repeatedly said that humanity already has the necessary tools and technologies to prevent climate change and avoid its worst impacts. Synthesis Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC(its summary in English) categorizes five main approaches to limiting the increase in global temperature to 1.5°C.

Explanation: Humans may have to live with today's warmer temperatures for years, but if we take strong action now we can drastically limit future damage. Climate solutions are plentiful, common sense and often economically superior to current practices. Many governments and companies are already implementing green energy, mass transit, coastal resilience and climate-smart agriculture solutions. The plan also includes a long list of specific solutions to reduce drawdown emissions.

Myth 6: We can't live without oil

That's true: Modern societies can't ditch oil overnight, but falling costs and the rapid expansion of solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources show that we can ditch fossil fuels if we want to.

Explanation: The notion that a healthy economy and a healthy environment cannot go together is a pernicious myth long promoted by fossil fuel companies and other special interests. Today's economy is still largely dependent on oil, but in many cases, solar power and other renewable energy sources now cost less than fossil fuels.







Myth 7: What about China? Other countries are worse off

That's true: USA also published greenhouse gases than any other country in history. China has recently surpassed the United States as the largest annual emitter. But what matters in the atmosphere is cumulative emissions, not annual ones, which make America the biggest liability for climate change.

Explanation: Climate change is, by definition, a global challenge. All countries, especially the biggest emitters like the US and China, can only deal with it if they phase out fossil fuels quickly. Although annual U.S. emissions have declined slightly in recent years, the U.S. remains the largest climate polluter in history, followed by China.

Myth 8: A 1.5°C temperature rise is nothing special

That's true: Currently, global temperatures are 1.2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. This increase has intensified the extreme weather conditions already recorded around the world. As we approach 1.5°C, the impacts will intensify.

Explanation: A temperature difference of 1.2 degrees Celsius doesn't seem like much to the average person. But the climate system doesn't work that way. Look at the devastating impacts already being felt around the world after a “mere” 1.2°C temperature increase. A temperature rise of two degrees may seem insignificant, but scientists now say that even an increase of 1.2 degrees Celsius would affect much of the planet due to extreme weather.



The climate crisis tends to make extreme weather events more frequent and intense, such as the recent floods in Cairns, Queensland, Australia.

Brian Casey/Lusa



Myth 9: Humans, plants and animals can adapt to climate change

That's true: Adaptation has characterized successful organisms for hundreds of millions of years. But there are severe limits to how quickly – and to what extent – ​​humans, plants and animals can adapt.

Explanation: Today's rapid temperature rise and changing precipitation patterns are already difficult for many species to adapt to. 2019 Report of the Intergovernmental Science and Policy Platform Biodiversity Ecosystem Services has warned that one million animal and plant species are at risk of extinction due to climate change and habitat destruction. Adaptation is essential in an era of climate change, but it can only help so much if we don't stop warming the planet.

Myth 10: Nobody cares about climate change

That's true: People around the world are more concerned about climate change and want to know how to prevent it.

Explanation: Yale's Climate Change Communication Project found that 66% of Americans are “somewhat concerned” or “very concerned” about climate change. A 2021 Pew Research Center survey of 16 countries found that 72% of people are “somewhat” or “very” concerned that climate change will harm them personally.

Also, the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism found that most people in the U.S. — especially those under 40 — want more news about climate change. A growing body of survey data indicates that the majority of people are concerned about climate change and, above all, want to know how to solve it.

This text is part of the initiative Now covering climateA global journalistic collaboration involving PÚBLICO/Azul and which aims to strengthen coverage of the climate story.