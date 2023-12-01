War in the Middle East. The evolution of the conflict between Israel and Hamas up to the minute

A week-long ceasefire agreed between Israel and Hamas has ended. In the past few hours, the Gaza Strip has once again become the scene of fresh fighting.

Early Friday morning, the Health Ministry of the Islamist movement Hamas announced that six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. Also, two children were killed in airstrikes in Gaza City, Fadel Naim, a doctor at Ahli Arab Hospital, told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Israeli airstrikes took place south of the enclave, including the Abasan community east of the town of Khan Yunis. Another attack hit a house northwest of Gaza City, the Associated Press (AP) news agency wrote.

And in Israel, sirens sounded at three community farms near the Gaza Strip, warning of rocket launches, the AP added, a sign that Hamas had also resumed its attacks. The Israeli army announced the resumption of fighting at 7:00 am, half an hour after the ceasefire between the two sides of the conflict ended.

The Israeli military accused Hamas of breaking the ceasefire and announced a resumption of hostilities.

“Hamas violated the ceasefire and, in addition, opened fire on Israeli territory. Israel Defense Forces [IDF, na sigla em inglês] “They have resumed fighting against the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip,” the army said in a statement.

C/Lusa

