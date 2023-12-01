Portugal with eight “Oscars” of world tourism: Prague Award | tourism

After winning nearly two dozen awards in the European round of the World Travel Awards in September, Portugal exits the final event in 2023 with eight ceremonies known as the “Oscars” at the Burj Al Arab in Dubai this Friday. “Tourism.

On a European level, Portugal has already renewed its title as the best destination in Europe.

On the other hand, Madeira renewed its “Oscar” award as the best holiday island, which it has already achieved once again at the European level in September.



The Azores also received another award: the archipelago was named Adventure Tourism Destination of the Year.

Portuguese winners who renewed their already won awards included Dark Sky Alcueva, distinguished with the Responsible Tourism Award, Passadiços do Paiva, declared Best Adventure Tourism Destination, and Parques de Sintra – Monte da Lua, Best Conservation Agency.

In addition to these distinctions, TAP has two that have once again earned it the distinction of being the world’s best airline for connections to Africa and South America.



Among the award winners at this WTA 2023 final show were Maldives, the Philippines (beach destination), Qatar (sports destination, remember it hosted the football World Cup) and Qatar Airlines (best airline), Dubai (best hotel in the world, Jumeirah Al Naseem). ) or Saudi Arabia (best new airport, Sea International Airport). This edition has winners and nominees site Officer.

In September, at the WTA Europe, Portugal won 17 awards: among others, in addition to those already mentioned, there were the distinctions of Algarve as the best beach destination, Porto as the destination for urban breaks and Lisbon as the urban one. target.