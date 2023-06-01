US gives Ukraine another 300 million, but warns of attacks

ohThe United States announced another round of military support for Ukraine, sending $300 million (about 280 million euros) in anti-aircraft defense systems and millions of rounds of ammunition. However, the White House left Zelensky with a caveat: the supplied weapons were not to be used on Russian territory.

At a press conference this Wednesday, quoted by The Guardian, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby insisted that the Americans “do not privately — and certainly publicly — support attacks inside Russia with the Ukrainians.” .

“We will not support or encourage attacks on Russian territory,” he stressed.

The White House’s words come as Ukraine prepares a new counteroffensive in the east and south of the country, but they also come after a drone attack in the middle of Moscow, one of the Russian capital’s wealthiest neighborhoods. . The attack was heavily criticized by the Kremlin as a Ukrainian-led provocation, but Volodymyr Zelensky and his government have refrained from commenting on the incident.

With this new support, the total defense military support the US has already provided to Ukraine since the start of the war is about 35 billion euros. “The United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to achieve Ukraine’s immediate battlefield objectives and ensure its long-term security,” the Pentagon wrote in a statement.

But John Kirby said this afternoon that Americans “don’t say [à Ucrânia] Where to attack”. “In the end, President Zelensky and his generals decide what they are going to do”, he underlined.

The United States is not alone in issuing warnings to Kyiv following the latest attack in Russia, with several countries expressing displeasure over Ukraine’s use of F-16s and drones to strike targets outside its borders.

