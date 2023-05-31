Jordanian royals marry heir to throne with Saudi architect: “Rajwa is the perfect answer to all my prayers”

The big day is only this Thursday, but the Jordanian capital is decked out and already starting to receive guests. The Rania’s henna party for the bride-to-be took place a week ago and continues to enchant Her Majesty’s subjects. Details of one of Jordan’s most important events

The streets of the Jordanian capital Amman are already decorated with the country’s flags and photos of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, who this Thursday married his longtime girlfriend, Saudi architect Rajwa Al Saif. The event is considered one of the most important in Jordan in nearly three decades.

The wedding will take place at Sahran Palace in the capital less than three months after the wedding of the groom’s younger sister, Princess Iman, who married Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in March. In 1993, King Abdullah and Rania were married at the Shahran Palace.

“The wedding ceremony of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussain and Ms. Rajwa Khalid will be at Al Saif Zahran Palace and the wedding procession will proceed to Al Hussainiya Palace. There will be a reception at Al Hussainiya Palace, a closed-door reception and a media reception.The Royal House, in a statement, made the move three weeks ago.

According to Mundaha Abdullah, an expert on the Jordanian royal family and former head of the Royal Palace Archives Department, quoted by the international press, the crown prince’s wedding will be significant in Jordan’s history. Crown Prince”, he explains.

fiancee

Prince Hussein bin Abdullah was born on 28 June 1994. He was named Crown Prince by royal decree on 2 July 2009.

He is the eldest of four children of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania. She also has two sisters, Princess Iman, 26, who married on March 12 this year, Princess Salma, 22, and a brother, Prince Hashem, 18.

He is named after his grandfather, King Hussein bin Dalal, who assumed the crown in 1952 and has been at the forefront of Jordan’s affairs for nearly five decades.

After completing his secondary studies in Jordan, Hussain moved to the United States to study, where he graduated from Georgetown University in Washington in 2016 with a degree in international history.

Following the family tradition, he attended the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom, where he graduated in 2017.

Prince Hussein with soldiers of the King of Jordan (Instagram reproduction)



He accompanies his father on several official visits, including to Japan in April. “The king has been preparing the prince for years,” former Jordanian information minister Sami Al-Maida insisted in a statement to Arab News.

“The Prince attends all of His Majesty’s important meetings with world leaders at the United Nations, Europe and international and Arab conferences. The King is trained directly.”, he adds.

In April 2015, he was just 20 years old when he chaired a meeting of the United Nations Security Council. It is an open discussion about the role of youth in countering violent extremism and promoting peace. In 2017, he addressed the UN General Assembly in 2017, strongly criticizing the militarization of the Middle East.

Its relationship with people has been characterized as “vibrant and energetic and very close to the youth”. Manages the Crown Prince Foundation, which promotes education and initiatives that benefit Jordan’s youth.

He founded the Mazar initiative to interest young people in space technology and the “Audição Sem Fronteiras” project to provide cochlear implants to deaf children.

the bride

Hussain met the bride “through an old school friend”, he revealed at an event organized by the Crown Prince Foundation in Amman recently: “I consider myself lucky because you don’t meet someone like Rajwa every day.”

Rajwa Al Saif belongs to the royal family of Saudi Arabia. Born in Riyadh on April 28, 1994, she is the youngest daughter of businessman Khalid Al-Saif and Assa Al-Sudhairi, a member of the family of King Salman of Saudi Arabia.

He graduated from Syracuse University in New York with a degree in Architecture in 2017. She attended the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, where she earned a Masters in Visual Communications, in 2019. Still in America, he trained at an architectural studio. When he returned to Riyadh, he went to work at the DesignLab Experience design studio.

Rajwa compared to future mother-in-law in style (Instagram playback)



Rajwa is often compared to future mother-in-law Rani Rania who, at 52, is one of the most stylish women in the world.

Both’s style combines traditional Arabic values ​​with influences from the Western world. Rajwa is also careful to combine luxurious pieces with affordable prices. Apart from the clothes, Rajwa and Rania opt for similar hairstyles.

“Bachelorette Party”

Before the big day, feast Henna Before the wedding arranged by Queen Rania of Jordan for her future daughter-in-law. For lack of a better comparison, The Henna It is the equivalent of a bachelorette party in Western culture.

At the Royal Hashemite Court’s Madareb Bani Hashem, more than 600 friends and women from the families of the bride and groom gathered, singing, dancing, greetings and decorating their arms with drawings. Henna.

On her Instagram page, Queen Jordan posted several photos from the party and a video that combines the best images from the party.

The queen gave a pep talk to her future daughter-in-law. Rania welcomed the guests and thanked everyone for their visit: “Today is a special day for us and our entire Jordanian family: our joy is the same… Whether near or far, you are all in our hearts today.”

“Finally I have a niece. Before God, my hope, my first joy, my eldest son, to Prince Husain of Rajwa. I always dreamed of you getting engaged. (…) I shall never forget how happy we, His Majesty and I, were when Hussain told us that he wanted to marry Rajwa. She is the perfect answer to all my prayers.” said the queen.

“Like any mother I have been dreaming about this wedding day for a long time. Hussain is your son and you are his family. This is your marriage too”, Rania told the party goers.

Rania’s speech moves daughter-in-law-to-be (Instagram reproduction)



Rajwa wore a celebrity favorite creation by Saudi fashion designer Honeida Serafi. A white dress with a veil specially designed for the occasion, embroidered with gold, boasting symbolic motifs such as the seven verses of the opening chapter of the Quran, the seven mountains of Amman and the seven-pointed star of the national flag. Jordan.

At the end of the feast, the drones that flew over the goddess formed a crown in the sky.

guests

Jordanian state television reported that Jordanian heads of state and members of various royal families from around the world will attend the ceremony. Some are already in Jordan.

First Lady Jill Biden will represent the United States. The Netherlands will be represented by the King himself.

It is understood that Felipe and Letizia of Spain will not attend, and will be represented by King Emeritus Juan Carlos and Sofia. Felipe and Letizia have several commitments preventing them from traveling to Jordan.