Ukrainian spies vow to hit Russia with “a needle in the heart” – Executive Digest

Spies from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) will intensify sabotage strikes in Russian-controlled territory, with the aim of bringing the war as far as possible to the Kremlin.

This was stated by Major General Vasil Malyuk, the head of the SBU. “We cannot disclose our plans. They must continue to shock the enemy. We prepare surprises,” begins Maluk in an interview with Politico.

The Russian military “must understand that it cannot hide,” the official says. “We will find enemies everywhere,” maintains the head of Ukrainian intelligence.

Without giving details, the SBU will continue to target Russian logistical infrastructure and military assets in occupied Ukrainian territory, but will also conduct attacks against the enemy on the other side of the border.

“We’re always looking for new solutions. Cotton keeps burning,” he puns on the same word that means ‘explosion’ and ‘cotton’ in Russian.

The responsible person explains the procedure followed by the SBU regularly.

“The SBU conducts surgically targeted attacks. We stab the enemy with a needle in the heart. Each of our special operations pursues a specific goal and delivers its result. All of this complicates the Russian Federation’s ability to wage war and brings our victory closer,” he points out.

Crimea and the Black Sea remain the main focus areas for Ukrainian espionage operations. Having already been used to attack the bridge connecting the Crimea peninsula, the ‘Sea Baby’ drone, capable of carrying 850 kg of explosives, will be a strong ‘ally’ in this mission to ‘undermine’ the Russian fleet in the Black Sea. to mainland Russia in July.

“This is our land and we will use all means to free it from the invaders,” warns Maliuk.

As for attacks on Russian territory, the SBU says it will focus on weapons delivery corridors (for example, a railway tunnel in the affected Siberia), but also on targets used for military purposes, such as warships and military bases.