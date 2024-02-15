A mega wedding. 1,200 couples got married in Mexico on Valentine's Day

F1,200 couples who tied the knot this Wednesday pray during Mexico's annual community wedding event.

This time, in the municipality of Nezahualcóyotl, 1,200 couples got married – 30 of them same-sex weddings.

This numerical interest was presented during the program by Sonia Janet Cruz Miranda, General Director of the Civil Registry of the State of Mexico.

According to El Sol de Toluca, citing the person responsible, these marriages seek to formalize couples so that they can access various services such as health and education.

“What we're looking for is they're formalized. Having a marriage certificate, education for their children, often healthcare or other services, they can get a pension and a lot of support that they can access with a marriage certificate.” he said.

Pictures from the ceremony can be found in the gallery above.

