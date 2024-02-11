The White House has already reacted to the former US president's statements, describing them as “dangerous and unbalanced” and asserting that they “endanger national security, global stability and the economy”.

Former US President Donald Trump is back in the race for the White House, admitting he would “encourage” Russia to invade any of its NATO allies that do not meet their financial obligations to the Atlantic alliance.

During a rally in the state of South Carolina, the Republican candidate for the US presidential election spoke about an alleged meeting with NATO members and recreated a conversation he had with “one of the presidents of a great country” on that occasion.

“A president of a major country stood up and asked: 'If we don't pay, if we get attacked by Russia, will you protect us?'” Donald Trump began telling Republicans. Guardian, then add your answer. “No, I won't protect you, in fact, I encouraged you [aos russos] To do what they want. You have to pay.”

Asked about the former president's comments, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said, “The encouragement of murderous regimes to invade America's closest allies is appalling and unbalanced — and endangers US national security, global stability and our economy.”

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump warned NATO allies that the United States, under his leadership, would abandon commitments made under the NATO treaty and only protect countries that meet the 2% allocation target. Defense GDP of the Atlantic Alliance in 2024.

NATO announced that by 2022, seven of the current 31 NATO member states would meet this obligation, while in 2014 only three had met the same objective. It is important to highlight that the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 contributed to some allies who allocated more funds to defense.

Donald Trump's statements have prompted renewed calls for Ukraine to provide more financial aid to Western allies to bolster the country's defenses against Russian aggression. After months of negotiations, the European Union finally reached an agreement to send Kiev a new financial aid package worth 50 billion euros. In the United States, support for Ukraine continues to stagnate as Republicans become increasingly skeptical of providing aid to the country.