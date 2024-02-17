Trump fined more than 350 million for fraud

A fine of more than 350 million dollars (over 324 million euros) and a ban on managing any company or legal entity in New York for three years: for Donald Trump, the court's verdict in the fraud case in which he was accused corresponds. A crushing failure.

In a proceeding that also involved Trump's sons (Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump), two former Trump Organization executives (Alan Weiselberg and Jeff McConaughey) were defendants, and the former President of the United States was sued for fraud by the New York Attorney General's Office. Letitia James.

New York Attorney General accuses Trump of fraud Significantly inflating the value of its assets in statements, falsifying business records or financial statements, deceiving banks in order to obtain better credit or insurance conditions with the intention of favoring the family business.

Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Hubba, has already indicated her intention to appeal against the ruling of New York Court Judge Arthur Engoron. Fed up with defeating Trump that has been going on for years.

According to a lawsuit filed by the New York Attorney General, Donald Trump made false and misleading statements about the true value of his family's assets for more than a decade.

An unprecedented court decision

With this unprecedented decision, the former President of the United States has been banned from running any business in New York State for three years.

The harsh sentence was a victory for New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat who has given Donald Trump a white label after years of building his skyscrapers, golf courses and other properties have squandered his wealth and fame. House.

Trump's lawyers had already said they would appeal before the sentencing. But the Republican politician faces more cases in North American justice.

A New York court ruled Thursday that the trial of a former US president who allegedly paid a former porn star to cover up an extramarital affair will begin as scheduled on March 25.

Judge Juan Manuel Mercon took advantage of the delay in another court case – taking place in Washington, in which Trump is accused of conspiring to change the results of the 2020 presidential election and which was suspended due to a defense appeal – to justify not postponing this trial.

The announced decision is the first of four criminal cases involving Trump, with a total of 91 charges, to go to trial.